‘The Theory of Relativity’ opens tonight at SCCC

Sparta resident Tessa Gori will perform in “The Theory of Relativity” this week at Sussex County Community College (SCCC).

The Alpha Arts Institute show runs Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2 at the college’s Performing Arts Center, One College Hill Road, Newton.

This is the first musical at SCCC since the pandemic.

“The Theory of Relativity” is 90-minute musical with a collection of songs, scenes and monologues that show the interconnected nature of humanity.

It is directed by Professor Stephen Davis, with music direction by Professor Mariann Cook.

Gori is in her second semester at SCCC as a theater major. She participated in shows at schools and local theaters throughout her childhood. This is her first musical as an SCCC student.

The cast includes Chris Flatt of Hamburg; Colin O’Sullivan of Hopatcong; Dana Nigro of Stillwater; Morgan Burke, Shannon Burke, Tyler Charters, Isabella Cruz, Blair Lanza and Samantha Wolujczyk, all of Vernon; Aurelia Shanga of Mount Olive; Jake Jackson of Washington; and Anthony Guerra and Bailey Shay, both of Milford, Pa.

The production team includes stage manager Emma Muth of Sparta; assistant director Michelle Dester of Vernon; and technical consultant Tye Palmer of Bushkill, Pa.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday.

General admission is $20; $15 for seniors, students and U.S. military; and $10 for SCCC students with ID. For tickets, go online to https://sussex.simpletix.com

At 6 p.m. Friday, a special free tour and session is scheduled for area high school students interested in learning about the Musical Theater Program at SCCC. Contact Professor Mariann Cook at mcook@sussex.edu if you wish to attend.