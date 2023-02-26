‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ to be performed March 3-5, 10-12

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will be presented by Drama Geek Studios on March 3-5 and 10-12.

The musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney animated feature and new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book features verbatim passages from the gothic novel.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

The understudy cast performs at Saturday matinees.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students age 17 and younger, and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older. They may be purchased online at https://dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com/hunchbackdgs/