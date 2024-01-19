‘The Full Monty’ opens tonight at SCCC

North Star Theater Company (NSTC) will present “The Full Monty” from Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

The musical, with a book by Terrance McNally and music and lyrics by David Yazbek, is based on the hit film of the same name.

This version is directed by Christine Brooks Bokhour.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students, senior citizens and those in the military. They may be purchased online at https://northstar.booktix.com

The cast includes Felicia Artrip of Andover, Kerri Batche of Hardyston, Dom Chiocchi of Stockholm, Phil Cocilovo of Montague, Kelly Dacus-Smith of Sparta, Christopher Flatt of Hamburg, Jake Hamilton of Sparta, Kimberly Jackson of Newton, Kim Knabb of Vernon, Melissa Martinique of Vernon, Maya McQueen of Ogdensburg, Gina Muth of Sparta, Lucus Pierce of Sparta, Nathan Simmons of Sparta, Todd Smith of Sparta, Jason Sobeski of Sparta, Elena Spagna of Stockholm and Emma Muth of Sparta.

The show contains adult themes, including nudity, strong language and references to suicide. It is for mature audiences only.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.