Sussex Summer in the Sun is Saturday at fairgrounds

Sussex Summer in the Sun is scheduled Saturday, May 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The event is sponsored by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.

Admission is $5 and children younger than 10 are free. Tickets are available at the door or online at sussex2023.eventbrite.com

There will be food trucks, arts and live music as well as a face painter and origami maker.

The Lost in Place Band will play from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Mike Lawlor Band from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Four different types of domestic and craft beers will be available along with sangria and cocktails. IDs are required.

Dogs will be available for adoption by Save the Satos and Safe and Sound Rescue.

Bring blankets, chairs and pop-up tents. Dogs must be on leashes.

Outside food, drinks or coolers are not allowed inside.