Sussex County Youth Orchestra concert is today

The Sussex County Youth Orchestra will perform its Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at High Point Regional High School, 299 Pidgeon Hill Road, Sussex.

The youngest group, Rocking Strings, conducted by Dawn Tedesco, will begin play “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and variations on “Yankee Doodle.”

The Preparatory Strings, led by Aimee Jimenez, will perform “Counterpoint for Christmas” and the “Sleeping Beauty Waltz” by Tchaikovsky.

The full symphony Youth Orchestra, under the direction of Rich Barrieres, will play Gustav Holt’s “Christmas Day” and Verdi’s “Triumphal March” from the opera “Aida.”

Admission is free; donations are accepted. For information, go online to www.scyo.org