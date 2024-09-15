Sussex County History Day will be Saturday

The annual Sussex County History Day will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event, which is sponsored by the Sussex County Historical Society, will be on the Academy Green, to the rear of the Tully House, 79 Main St., Newton.

It is free and open to the public.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 22.

As in the past, the day will be filled with music, exhibits, activities and, for a fee, tours of the Old Newton Burial Ground.

The Long Hill String Band will perform from 11:15 a.m. to noon and 2 to 2:45 p.m.

The 27th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry will be holding an encampment on the site.

There will be demonstrations by the Lost Art Lacers and Bob Brant, who does chair caning. There also will be an interactive demonstration of historical toys.

The Sussex County Historical Society, Sussex-Wantage Historical Society, Wreaths Across America, National Society Daughters of the Union 1861-1865, New Jersey Frontier Guards, Byram Township Historical Society, Hive Got Honey, Sussex County Library and Sparta Township Historical Society will have displays and information available.

Jeff Kaplan will display and talk about reptiles and tortoises.

There will be hot dogs, popcorn and water for sale, with the proceeds going to the county historical society.

Fee for tours

Tours of the Old Newton Burial Grounds will begin at noon, 1 and 3 p.m.

Geoffrey Ithen, a member of the county historical society’s trustee board, will introduce the tour and other board members, dressed in period clothing, will discuss individuals buried in the cemetery.

Tours will be limited to 20 people.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, veterans and children ages 12-18.

Tickets will be available at Hill Memorial Museum, 82 Main St, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays; at the gate; or online via PayPal to sussexcountyhs@gmail.com

Parking will be available in the old McGuire lot, to the left of the Academy building, courtesy of Sussex County Community College. Parking also will be available on the streets and to the rear of the Hill Memorial Building.

McCabe is president of the Sussex County Historical Society.