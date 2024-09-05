Sussex County Day will be Sept. 15

Sussex County Day is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The annual event, organized by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce, features a Classic Car Show, Chopped Sussex Cooking Challenge, a helicopter landing, a Law Enforcement Chicken Wing Eating Contest and a magic show by “I See Magic.”

Children’s activities include mechanical bull rides, an obstacle course, a scavenger hunt and inflatables.

The Thorlabs Mobile Photonics Lab Experience is be there along with live music, dance performances, vendors and exhibitors.

There also will be food booths, food trucks, and beer and wine sold by the Frankford Fire Department. In addition, there will be $2 hotdogs, $1 apple pie slices and $1 water bottles.

Admission is free.