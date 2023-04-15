Sussex County Bird Club celebrates 70th anniversary

The Sussex County Bird Club will celebrate its 70th anniversary Thursday, April 27 at its first annual dinner since 2019.

This event will include a program by Kevin Karlson, a professional tour leader and wildlife photographer; book signing; slide show; sales table; silent auction; and more.

In addition, the Paul F. Brandwein Institute will present the 2023 Brandwein Medal to the Sussex County Bird Club at the dinner.

Jack Padalino, the institute’s director emeritus, has been a member of the club for 60 years and nominated it for the award.

The medal, established in 2006, is bestowed on individuals and/or organizations whose focus is in keeping with Paul and Mary Brandwein’s commitment to education, lifelong learning, nature and community. The recipient receives a bronze medallion engraved with the likeness of Paul Brandwein and a $1,000 prize.

The dinner is at the Lafayette House, Route 94 and Route 15, Lafayette.

There will be a cash bar at 5:30 p.m. followed by the dinner at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $45 a person.

All reservations must be received by Friday, April 21. Mail checks, payable to the Sussex County Bird Club, to SCBC, c/o Kathy Wilson, P.O. Box 428, Augusta, NJ 07822.

For information, send email to info@sussexcountybirdclub.org or call 201-400-3993.