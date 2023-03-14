St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday in Newton

The Sussex County St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Lower Spring Street in Newton. It will end about noon at Memory Park.

Sponsored by the Newton Fire Department, the parade will feature floats, bands, animals, fire trucks and more.

This is the first time that the parade has been held since 2018.

Also, the Vernon Township High School Band is marching Friday, March 17 in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan.

That New York City parade, the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world, begins at 11 a.m.

The route is up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.

About 150,000 people will march and about 2 million spectators. are expected.