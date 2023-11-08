Space, Fantasia, Inganamort likely winners

Assemblyman Parker Space was elected to the state Senate and Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort will be the new Assembly members for Legislative District 24, according to unofficial results of the Nov. 7 election.

All three are Republicans.

The three seats were open because state Sen. Steven Oroho and Assemblyman Hal Wirths are retiring, and Space ran for the Senate seat.

District 24 includes all of Sussex County as well as Mount Olive, Roxbury, Chester Borough, Chester Township, Washington Township and Netcong in Morris County and Allamuchy and Independence in Warren County.

Republican Jack DeGroot is the apparent winner of a Sussex County commissioner seat, according to the unofficial results.

The young farmer from Wantage defeated incumbent Herbert Yardley in the GOP primary in June.

County Surrogate Gary Chiusano was unopposed in his bid for re-election.

Here are the vote totals as of early Wednesday, Nov. 8:

District 24: State Senate (vote for 1)

Parker Space (R): 32,904

Sussex County: 21,537

Morris County: 10,105

Warren County: 1,261

Edmund Khanoo (D): 17,631

Sussex County :10,062

Morris County: 6,793

Warren County: 776

District 24: General Assembly (vote for 2)

Dawn Fantasia (R): 31,283

Sussex County: 20,066

Morris County: 9,988

Warren County: 1,229

Michael Inganamort (R): 30,493

Sussex County: 18,936

Morris County: 10,328

Warren County: 1,229

Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma (D): 17,540

Sussex County: 10,094

Morris County: 6,680

Warren County: 766

Veronica Fernandez (I): 6,868

Sussex County: 5,025

Morris County: 1,569

Warren County: 274

Sussex County Commissioner (vote for 1)

Jack DeGroot (R): 21,567

Damaris Lira (D): 9,735

Write-ins: 98