‘Seussical’ on stage starting Thursday

The North Star Theater Company (NSTC) will present the musical “Seussical” from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 at Sparta High School, 70 W. Mountain Road.

The production is sponsored by the Sparta Education Foundation.

The show weaves together tales and characters created by the legendary Dr. Seuss. Adapted by music and lyrics writers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, it brings to life Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz and many other Seussian characters.

Shows are at 7 p.m. each day and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for students, senior citizens and military. They may be purchased online at https://northstar.booktix.net/

The production features local actors under the direction of Kelly Dacus-Smith. There are two different casts.

An 11-piece orchestra will be conducted by Scott Tomlin.

“We are thrilled to bring the enchanting world of Dr. Seuss to life on our stage,” said Nathan Simmons, NSTC’s executive director.

“ ‘Seussical’ is a show that truly captures the imagination and reminds us of the importance of embracing our differences, standing up for what we believe in, and never underestimating the power of a small act of kindness.”