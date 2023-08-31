SCCC late registration continues until Sept. 11

Students may register late for the fall semester at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) until Monday, Sept. 11.

Classes start Tuesday, Sept. 5, both online and in person.

With more than 72 degree and certificate programs to choose from, SCCC students may earn an associate degree and transfer to a four-year college or go into the work force.

The college is expanding its Optics Technology Center on the main campus at 1 College Hill Road, Newton. The new building will provide state-of-the-art equipment for students entering the growing optics technology field.

The McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St., is home to career and technical programs to meet the community’s needs.

With the addition of the new Culinary Institute, which offers programs in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts, the new Arbor Restaurant will be opening to the community this fall.

Students interested in automotive, diesel, building construction and welding also are housed at the McGuire center.

For information, call the Admissions Office at (973) 300-2223 or send email to admissions@sussex.edu