SCCC hosts job fair Thursday

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will hold its sixth annual Business & Networking Community Expo and Mini Job Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

The event, in the Performing Arts Center Building, is free and open to the public.

SCCC’s Business Education Department and Business & Entrepreneurial Club will be on hand to provide answers, guidance and support.

A seminar on “Meaningful Connections in the Workplace” is planned from 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

For information, contact SCCC Professor Sal Paolucci, event coordinator, at spaolucci@sussex.edu