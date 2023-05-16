Salute to veterans planned Sunday at High Point

The Sussex Elks Lodge 2288 will hold its 11th annual Salute to Our Veterans on Sunday, May 21 at the High Point Monument in Montague.

A commemorative wreath laying is planned at 2 p.m.at High Point Monument in High Point State Park.

The event will include a 100th anniversary celebration of High Point State Park and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial by the State Park Service. The anniversary is Tuesday, May 23.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in High Point State Park’s Interpretive Center Building.

There will be a complimentary dinner for all veterans at 4 p.m. at the Sussex Elks Lodge, 152 Route 565. The cost for non-veterans is $10 per person.

Registration for the dinner is requested. To register or make a donation, contact the Sussex Elks Lodge at 973-875-3990 or send email to SussexElks2288@gmail.com