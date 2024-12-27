Route 80 East closed because of sinkhole

A sinkhole that opened Thursday, Dec. 26 along Route 80 in Morris County forced authorities to close the heavily traveled highway’s eastbound lanes.

Route 80 eastbound will remain closed until further notice, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT).

The 40-foot-by-40-foot sinkhole was discovered Thursday morning near Wharton. It was caused by a collapse of an abandoned mineshaft

Crews have stabilized the area and begun excavation work in the right shoulder and right lane on Route 80 eastbound, near mile post 34.

They will continue working around the clock to complete the repair and reopen the highway as soon as possible, the DOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes, the DOT said.

Those on Route 80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure. Then continue on Route 46 eastbound, staying in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound. Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to Route 80 or continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for Route 80 eastbound.

Those who stay on Route 80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta, then stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta. Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover, then merge onto Route 15 southbound and stay left to take the exit to Route 80 eastbound.