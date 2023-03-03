Program on amphibians set for March 13

Frogs and salamanders will soon be emerging from their wintering sites to move to their breeding pools, a journey that is filled with dangers.

On Monday, March 13, Ken Witkowski will present a program on these amphibians, with details about their lives and ways that people can help their travels succeed.

The indoor talk starts at 7 p.m. at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Witkowski worked as a biological technician at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge, studying the vernal pools, where many amphibians mate and lay eggs.

He and a group of volunteers gather each spring on rainy nights when temperatures rise above 40 degrees to look for amphibians as they cross roads.

The group identifies and counts all of the amphibians seen. They also offer assistance, carrying some quickly across the road to avoid its dangers.

Amphibians are considered environmental indicators, very sensitive to changes in the ecosystem and pollution. Tracking their populations and factors that are threatening their survival are beneficial for protecting them and other life, including people, that share the environment.

This presentation is hosted by Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge.

For information, send email to program@friendsofwallkillriver.org or call (973) 702-7266 ext.. 15.