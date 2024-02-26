Home
Photos: ‘Open That Bottle Night’ fundraiser
Newton
/
26 Feb 2024
BT1 ’Open That Bottle Night’ on Saturday, Feb. 24 benefits Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
BT2 The fundraiser included a charity auction, live music and gourmet food. Guests were asked to bring a special bottle of wine to open there.
BT3 From left are Anne and Paul Krump and Tom Peterson.
BT4 From left are Rebekah Forlenza, Cathy Ellman and Larry Forlenza.
BT5 The event was held in the Crow’s Nest Event Center at the Hudson Farm Club in Andover.
Tags
1
Andover
2
hudson farm club
3
Newton
4
open that bottle night
5
Project Self-Sufficiency
