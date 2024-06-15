x
Photos: New Jersey Airshow

| 15 Jun 2024 | 10:58
    A plane soars during the New Jersey Airshow at Greenwood Lake Airport on Saturday, June 15. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    People look up at the planes above Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford.
    Photos: New Jersey Airshow
    The New Jersey Airshow is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
    The New Jersey Airshow at Greenwood Lake Airport is the only airshow in northern New Jersey.
    Photos: New Jersey Airshow
