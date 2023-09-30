Out of the Darkness Walk is Sunday

The Out of the Darkness Walk for Northwest New Jersey will be held Sunday, Oct. 1 at White Lake Fields, 201 White Lake Road, Sparta.

It is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. There is no fee to participate but participants are encouraged to raise at least $150.

So far, the walk has raised half of its goal of $20,000.

Check-in is at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. The walk loop is a 3/4-mile. Participants may take multiple laps.

To register to walk, go online to https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&eventID=9581

Everyone who raises $150 or more as an individual will receive a T-shirt, which must be picked up on the day of the walk.

Honor Beads will be available at the walk to show your connections to the cause.

Shirts, hats, water bottles and bandanas will be available for purchase.

Free parking and bathrooms available. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.

For information, contact the walk chairwoman Tracy Cappiccille at 973-334-3496 or TCappiccille@mhainspire.org or Marissa Vargas at mvargas@afsp.org or 862-395-1650.

For support and/or resources, go online to www.afsp.org/get-help and www.afsp.org/resources