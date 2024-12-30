Officials to take oaths of office

Candidates elected Nov. 5 will be sworn in to municipal and school board posts during reorganization meetings starting this week.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Andover Township Committee: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 134 Newton Sparta Road. Krista Gilchrist and Eric Karr will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Sussex-Wantage Board of Education: 6 p.m. at Sussex Middle School’s media center, 10 Loomis Ave., Sussex. Alissa Cecchini, Leah Marrocco and Joseph Gaccione will be sworn in to three-year terms and Danielle Zill-Barr will be sworn in to a one-year term.

Andover Borough Council: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 137 Main St. Robert Smith and Melvin Dennison will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Hampton Township Committee: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 1 Rumsey Way, Baleville. Edward Ramm Jr. and Timothy Dooley will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Ogdensburg Borough Council: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 14 Highland Ave.

Sparta Board of Education: 7 p.m. at Mohawk Avenue School, 18 Mohawk Ave. Emily “Ramos” Serafino, Rebecca Williams, Roque Martinez and Michelle Hinkle will be sworn in. Serafino won re-election Nov. 5; the others will become board members for the first time.

Vernon Board of Education: 7 p.m. in the Lounsberry Hollow School library, 30 Sammis Road. Melissa Brock, John Kraus, Brian Fisher, Raymond Zimmerman and Stephanie Vecharello will be sworn in. Incumbents Zimmerman, the board’s vice president; Brock; and Kraus were elected Nov. 5 along with Fisher and Vecharello.

Wantage Township Committee: 7 p.m. at municipal building, 888 Route 23. Justin Dudzinski will be sworn in to a three-year term.

Hopatcong Board of Education: 7 p.m. at the administration building, 2 Windsor Ave. Jayna Gulan, Jennifer Polowchena and Jayson Cittrich will be sworn in to three-year terms and Krista Juskus will be sworn in to a one-year term.

Hopatcong Borough Council: 7:30 p.m. at municipal building, 111 River Styx Road. Esad “Steve” Kucevic and Joseph Falconi will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Friday, Jan. 3

Hardyston Township Committee: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 149 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg. Carl Miller will be sworn in to a three-year term.

Monday, Jan. 6

Hamburg Borough Council: 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 16 Wallkill Ave. John Haig and Mark Sena will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Fredon Township Committee: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 443 Route 94, Newton. Erin Corcella and George Plock Jr. will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Green Township Committee: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 150 Kennedy Road, Tranquility. James DeYoung will be sworn in to a three-year term.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Franklin Borough Council: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 46 Main St. Gilbert Snyder and Rachel Heath will be sworn in to three-year terms and Patricia Carnes to a two-year term.

Sparta Township Council: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 65 Main St. Mark Scott and Marjory Murphy will be sworn in.

Hardyston Board of Education: 7 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria, 183 Wheatsworth Road. Danuta “Donna” Carey, Ronald Hoffman and Clarissa “Robin” Marotta will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Newton Board of Education: 7 p.m. at board’s office, 59 Trinity St. Danielle M. Gyles-Zito, Meghan Gill and Joan Faye will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Sussex Borough Council: 7 p.m. at municipal building, 2 Main St. Frank Dykstra and Charles Fronheiser Jr. will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Newton Town Council: Noon at the municipal building, 39 Trinity St. Mayor John-Paul Couce and Councilwoman Michelle Teets will be sworn in to their second terms.

Vernon Township Council: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 21 Church St. No council members were up for election in November.