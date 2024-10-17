Marching band contest Saturday in Vernon

Vernon Township High School will host 21 high school marching bands in a competition starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The bands will perform in Anthony Macerino Stadium at the high school, 1832 County Road 565.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students (with ID). All admissions will be sold at the gate.

Concessions will be available at an outdoor stand.

Spectator parking is in the middle and lower lot.

Here is the schedule for participating local bands:

• Newton High School at 1:30 p.m.

• High Point Regional High School at 1:45 p.m.

• Wallkill Valley Regional High School at 2:45 p.m.

• Kittatinny Regional High School at 4:30 p.m.

• Vernon Township High School at 4:45 p.m. and again at 9:20 p.m.

• Sparta High School at 8 p.m.

• Lenape Valley Regional High School at 8:45 p.m.

• West Milford High School at 9:05 p.m.