The Vernon Makers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Heaven Hill Farm & Garden Center, 451 Route 94.

About 60 crafters and makers are scheduled to be there along with nonprofit organizations and food vendors.

The market, sponsored by the Vernon Township Recreation, will be open one Saturday a month through September. The dates are July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 2.