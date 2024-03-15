Makers Day events Saturday at libraries

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will hold events Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 for New Jersey Makers Day, a statewide initiative that celebrates, promotes and introduces maker culture and STEM-based learning.

Community members of all ages are invited to participate.

For information and to register for a Makers Day event, go online to Sussexcountylibrary.org/events or contact a local SCLS branch.

The interactive learning and STEM events will continue throughout the month.

In anticipation of the eclipse Monday, April 8, SCLS will be hosting a series of STEAM events for children and families. They will include talks on the science behind eclipses, hands-on activities, and safe viewing tips and eclipse glasses giveaways (preregistration required).