Magician performs Saturday in Sparta

Master magician Chris Capehart will perform two shows Saturday, June 15 at the Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave.

Capehart started doing magic more than 40 years ago on the streets of New York City. Later, he was dubbed “the Ring Master” for his three-ring routine, which he perfected in 1981.

In 2019, he won the Magic Castle’s Parlour Magician of the Year. Last month, he was named Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts in Los Angeles, home of the Magic Castle.

He is one of a handful of magicians to fool Penn and Teller multiple times on the TV show “Penn and Teller Fool Us.”

The 70-minute shows are at 5 and 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens.

They may be purchased online at sparta-avenue-stage.square.site

Every child age 14 and younger will go home with a free magic trick.