Magic show Thursday in Sparta

Internationally acclaimed Spanish magician Javi Benitez, renowned for his masterful sleight-of-hand and mesmerizing storytelling, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 at Sparta Avenue Stage.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for senior citizens and students age 12 and older. They may be purchased online at spartastage.com

Benitez has won some of the industry’s highest honors, including Penn & Teller’s Fool Us Trophy, the 2018 World FISM Championship and Spanish Magician of the Year (2011).

“We are honored to welcome Javi back to Sparta,” said Joe Garsetti, co-proprietor of Sparta Avenue Stage. “Javi’s technical skills are unparalleled, but what truly sets him apart is his charisma, humor and theatrical flair. It’s going to be a fantastic show!”

For information, call 973-903-6052.