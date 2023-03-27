Magic Lantern Show set for Friday

The Sussex County Historical Society will present a Magic Lantern Show on Friday, March 31 at the Hill Memorial Museum, 82 Main St., Newton.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

William Strait, vice president of the historical society’s executive board, will narrate the show. It features lantern slides of images from Sussex County from the 1890s through 1910.

The slides are from the George Watson Roy Collection. Roy mapped the Old Newton Burial Ground in the 1890s.

The magic lantern was an early image projector, the precursor to modern-day slide projectors.

The slides are photographs made of glass and the projector is powered by electricity. The original projectors were illuminated first by candlelight, then kerosene, before electricity.

For information, send email to sussexcountyhs@gmail.com