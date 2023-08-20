Lord’s Auction is Saturday at Tranquility church

The 76th annual Tranquility United Methodist Church Lord’s Auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 26.

Funds raised will go toward renovation of the 221-year-old church building and steeple reconstruction.

The auction starts at 10:30 a.m. at the church, located at the corner of Kennedy Road and Route 517 in Tranquility.

Among the items to be auctioned are handmade quilts, knitted and crocheted items, cross stitch, woodwork, original artwork, plants, baked goods, jelly, canned goods and fresh local produce. All items are homemade, homegrown, home baked or home crafted.

Food, drinks and ice cream will be sold.

For information, go online to www.tranquilityumc.org