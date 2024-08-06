Local summer activities that won’t break the bank

New Jersey
High Point State Park: 1480 Route 23, Wantage, 973-875-4800
Things to do: Hiking, swimming, camping, boating and fishing. Swimming permitted only if lifeguards are on duty; swimming permitted from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Cost: Free
Hopatcong State Park: 260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing, 973-398-7010
Things to do: Swimming, hiking, fishing, picnicking, playground. Swimming permitted only if lifeguards are on duty; swimming permitted from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Kittatinny Valley State Park: 199 Goodale Road, Newton, 973-786-6445
Things to do: Hiking, camping, fishing, boating.
Long Pond Ironworks State Park: 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt, 973-962-7031
Things to do: Hiking, boating, fishing.
Pirate’s Cove Splash Pad: Turkey Brook Park, Budd Lake, 973-691-0900
Things to do: Run around and play in the water
Skylands Manor: 5 Morris Road, Ringwood, NJ, 973-962-9534
Things to do: Take a tour of the 96 acres of gardens
Cost: Free. (Note: Scheduled tours require tickets; parking fee on weekends.)
Sparta Lanes:43 Center St., Sparta, 973-729-6135
Things to do: Bowling
Cost: Free for children when you register online at bit.ly/kidsbowlsparta
Sterling Hill Mining Museum: 30 Plant St., Ogdensburg, 973-209-7212
Things to do: Learn about the Sterling Hill Mine
Cost: $13 for children ages 4-12; $15 for those age 13 years or older; $14 for seniors age 65 and older
Wawayanda State Park: 885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, 973-853-4462
Things to do: Hiking, swimming, camping, boating, fishing, bird watching, playground. (Note: Swimming permitted only if lifeguards are on duty.)
Cost: Parking is $5 for N.J. residents, $10 for non-residents during the week. Parking is $10 for N.J. residents, $20 for non-residents on weekends
New York
Bear Mountain State Park: 3020 Seven Lakes Drive, Tompkins Cove
Activities: Biking, boat rentals, camping, hiking, swimming, playgrounds, trailside museum and zoo
Hours: Open for swimming on weekdays 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m, weekends 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and holidays 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. The trailside museum and zoo are open every day 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Pool admission is free this summer as part of New York’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign.
Cost: $10 parking
Glenmere Lake: Mayer Kartel Avenue, Florida
Activities: Boating, fishing, picnicking
Hours: Open daily 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. A season pass for Florida residents is free. A season pass for Town of Warwick residents is $5. A non-resident season pass is $50.
Heritage Trail, Orange County: Access points on Ryerson Rd., New Hampton; Hartley Rd., Goshen; 6 1/2 Station Rd., Goshen; St. James Place, Village of Goshen: Chester Depot Museum, Chester; Airplane Park, Monroe; Park and Ride Lot B, Village of Monroe; Clark St., Monroe; River Rd., Harriman.
Things to do: Walking, running, biking, rollerblading, birdwatching between 6 1/2 Station Rd. bird sanctuary
Lake Tiorati: Harriman State Park, 2300 Seven Lakes Drive, Southfields
Activities: Swimming, hiking, fishing, picnicking and boating. Permit needed for all fishing and boating.
Hours: Open July 4 to Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. - 5:45 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. weekends and hoildays. Open Aug. 19 to Sept, 2 from 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. weekends and holidays only.
Museum Village: 1010 Route 17M, Monroe, 845-782-8248
Things to do: Explore the 19th-century replica village
Cost: Free for children age 3 and younger; free for active military and veterans; $10 for children ages 4-12; $15 for adults; and $13 for seniors
Pin Street at Warwick, 154 Route 94S, Warwick, 845-986-3565Things to do: Bowling.Cost: Free for children when you register online at bit.ly/kidsbowlwarwick
Pennsylvania
Dingman Falls: 224 Dingmans Falls Road, Dingmans Ferry, 570-828-2253
Things to do: Hike the Dingmans Creek Trail to Dingmans Falls.
Grey Towers National Historic Site: 122 Old Owego Turnpike, Milford, 570-296-9630
Things to do: Explore the grounds and gardens, take a tour of the mansion
Cost: Exploring the grounds and gardens is free from sunrise to sunset. Tour tickets can be purchased in-person; $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12-17, kids under 12 are free.
Milford Beach: 150 Milford Beach Road, Milford
Activities: Swimming, picnicking, fishing, hiking, canoeing, bicycling
Hours: Lifeguards are on duty 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday-Monday until Sept. 2 There is a $7 vehicle entrance fee on weekdays and a $10 vehicle entrance fee on weekends and holidays. There is a $1 per person entrance fee for vehicles with 8 or more adults.
Palmyra Township Public Beach: 2512 Route 6, Hawley
Activities: Swimming, walking trails, picnicking, grilling, volleyball
Hours: Open daily 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. until Sept. 2. There is a $10 entrance fee for adults and a $2 entrance fee for kids 2 and under. Senior citizens get in free.
Promised Land State Park: 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown
Activities: Fishing, boating, camping, hiking trails, swimming
Hours: Daily from dawn to dusk. There is no fee to enter.