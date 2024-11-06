Live election results: Kim wins Senate race; Kean re-elected

Rep. Andy Kim, D-3, was elected to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican businessman Curtis Bashaw for the seat that opened when Bob Menendez resigned this year after his federal conviction on bribery charges.

Kim, a three-term congressman from central New Jersey, becomes the first Korean-American in the Senate.

All the incumbents won re-election to Congress from New Jersey, including Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, who defeated Democratic challenger Sue Altman.

With 93 percent of the votes counted, Kean had 53 percent compared with 46 percent for Altman.

Kean, who reached Congress by defeating a Democratic incumbent in 2022, won a second term in the sprawling district that spans the northwestern and central part of the state, with part reaching into New York suburbs in the east.

Democrats saw the contest as a possible pickup opportunity in part because the party had done well when former President Donald Trump was atop the ticket for Republicans.

In the 2018 midterm, they swept all but one House seat, including the 7th District. But during redistricting after the latest census, the district changed to include more GOP-leaning towns.

Altman, a former professional basketball player, previously led the progressive Working Families Alliance.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, was re-elected to Congress with 54 percent of the vote compared with 44 percent for Republican Mary Jo Guinchard.

In the 10th District, which includes parts of Newark and Jersey City, Rep. LaMonica McIver, a Democrat, was re-elected to a full two-year term. She won a special election in September to fill the final months of the seat Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. held before he died in May. McIver is the second Black woman to represent New Jersey in Congress, along with current Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Presidential race

Donald Trump scored a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in a deeply divided nation.

In so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat back concerns about his moral failings, becoming the first U.S. president with a felony conviction.

Trump won over frustrated voters with bold promises that his fiery brand of America-first economic populism and conservative culture would make their lives better. He will be tested immediately, however, and there are reasons to believe his plans for mass deportations and huge tariffs may hurt the very people who enabled his victory.

Still, he is set to enter the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, from an undisputed position of strength. With votes still being counted, he could become the first Republican in two decades to win the popular vote.

The results left Democrats facing an urgent and immediate reckoning, with no obvious leader to unite the anti-Trump coalition and no clear plan to rebuild as an emboldened Trump prepares to re-take Washington.

Harris did win the 14 electoral votes of New Jersey, continuing Democrats’ dominance in the state, which has gone with the Democratic candidate for president in every election since 1988.

Immigrant parents

In a recent interview, Kim said that accomplishment would validate his parents’ decision 50 years ago to immigrate to the United States.

He is a former Obama administration national security aide, a Rhodes Scholar and has a doctorate from Oxford. He’s presented himself as an unassuming, hard-working official and gained national attention in 2021 when he was spotted cleaning up the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, bagging trash.

“It pains me to my core to see the struggle we are going through,” Kim told supporters in a hotel ballroom after his victory. “The very foundation of our democracy is rendered fragile. We are at a moment of profound anxiety about what comes next for our country.”

He challenged people to see the upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s independence as “a reminder that the greatness of America is not what we take from this country but what we give back.”

“Let us use that extraordinary milestone as a moment of healing,” he said.

Kim’s victory keeps a reliably Democratic seat under his party’s control.

He is expected to take the seat sooner than January because of Menendez’s resignation. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said George Helmy, who is serving the remainder of Menendez’s term, will step down and the winner of Tuesday’s election would be appointed.

Kim, 42, was first elected to Congress in 2018 by defeating Republican Tom MacArthur, a Trump ally. He became the state’s first Asian-American to be elected to Congress.

During the Senate campaign, Kim said he would oppose tax breaks for the wealthy and support abortion rights.

Bashaw personally financed his campaign with at least $1 million, according to Federal Election Commission records. He gained the GOP nomination in June when he defeated a Trump-backed rival.

A first-time candidate, he’s served on several boards including for Stockton University and a state tourism panel.

The Senate race began chaotically for Democrats. The party, which controls the Legislature and the governorship, found itself with an incumbent senator facing a second federal corruption trial.

Menendez was convicted on bribery charges that he traded his office for cash, gold cars and a luxury car, and has resigned. But he’s denied the charges - as he did in his earlier trial, which ended in a hung jury.

This time, though, Democrats abandoned him. Kim launched his own race in defiance and rejection of Menendez the day after his indictment last fall.

But it wasn’t an easy path to the nomination. First lady Tammy Murphy launched a campaign that was well-funded and widely backed by insiders.

Kim upended politics in New Jersey when he sued in federal court to stop a practice whereby party leaders were allowed to influence how ballots are drawn up, widely seen as helping preferred candidates. The judge, in an initial ruling, sided with Kim. Murphy dropped out and Kim won easily in June.