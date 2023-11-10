Health and Resource Fair on Thursday in Newton

A Health and Resource Fair is planned on National Rural Health Day from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16

The event will be in the Newton High School cafeteria, 44 Ryerson Ave.

There will be presentations about diabetes, nutrition, COVID and oral health as well as blood pressure screenings, HIV testing and education, MPOX education, insurance enrollment and food distribution.

To get a flu vaccine, bring identification and an insurance card if insured.

To register, call Emily at 973-862-6650 ext. 1392 or go online to https://bit.ly/ruralhealthday2023