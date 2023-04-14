Fundraiser April 27 to benefit National Alliance on Mental Illness

The Sussex County Association of Realtors Community Outreach Committee is hosting a Paint & Sip fundraiser at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7248, 66 Main St., Sparta.

Proceeds will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Sussex County.

Jen Starr of Paint Fusion will guide attendees on painting porch signs. Paint Fusion will provide all materials and a variety of designs.

Tickets are $55 per person and a cash bar is provided by the VFW.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

NAMI-Sussex is one of more than 600 local affiliates that works to raise awareness and provide support and education not previously available to those in need, said Mary Anne McInerny, president of the local group.

“Everyone has a friend or family member who has been afflicted with mental illness and NAMI is a great resource in our community,” said Pam Vreeland, chairwoman of the SCAR Community Outreach Committee.

For information, call Jeannette Burke at 973-670-1960. To register to attend, go online to www.SCARoutreach.com