‘Full Monty’ auditions set for Friday, Saturday

North Star Theater Company will hold auditions for “The Full Monty” on Oct. 13-14.

The show dates are Jan. 19-21 and 26-28.

Auditions will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Callbacks if needed will 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

They will be held at the North Star Theater Company Studio, 21 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg.

Those who plan to audition should prepare a short song from the show or in the style of the show.

Bring accompaniment or be prepared to sing a capella. Sides will be provided.

Parts are available for 10 men, eight women and a boy. All characters are normal denizens of Buffalo. Unless specifically noted, all body types are welcome.

Except for the role of Nathan, you must be at least 18 years old to audition. Candidates for Nathan must be at least 10.

The show has adult themes and language.

No dance training or experience in any particular style is required, but most characters need to perform synchronized movement well while singing tight harmonies.

For information, send email to Northstartheatercompany@gmail.com

Video submissions will be accepted if you cannot attend at NSTC.auditions@gmail.com