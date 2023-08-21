Free concert Thursday at Sussex-Wantage Library

The Sussex-Wantage Library’s “Thursdays at the Amp” concert series presents the Acoustic Wolves at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

The free concert will be at the library’s outdoor amphitheater, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

The Acoustic Wolves are a northern New Jersey band that has performed for close to 30 years.

Bring blankets and chairs.

In case of rain, the program will be moved indoors, with seating on a first-come first-served basis.

Picnickers are welcome, but no alcohol permitted. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The series is sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library.

For information, go online to https://www.friendsofswlibrary.org/