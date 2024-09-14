Football roundup: Patriots defeat Braves

Lenape Valley defeated Newton, 19-7, there Friday evening, Sept. 13.

It was the first win of the season for the Patriots (1-2).

The Braves (1-1) scored first, with a touchdown by Max Faye on a pass from Matt Ellsworth in the first quarter.

Lenape Valley’s three touchdowns - by Jakob Bell, Tanner Gaboda and Colby Van Tuyl - came one each in the next three quarters. Van Tuyl scored on a 50-yard interception return.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley defeated Kinnelon, 28-6, there Sept. 13.

The Rangers (2-1) scored four touchdowns, made by Ryder Accardi, Zach Clarken, Luke Bolich and Connor Hoebee. Three of those were on passes from Clarken, the quarterback.

Quarterback Zach Grande made the only touchdown for Kinnelon on a 62-yard run in the first quarter. He rushed for a total of 114 yards during the game.

Sparta wins

Sparta (2-1) defeated Roxbury, 42-6, at home Sept. 13.

No statistics were available for the game.

Vernon wins

Vernon beat Parsippany Hills, 6-0, at home Sept. 13.

Luke Vizzini kicked field goals in the first and fourth quarters for the Vikings (2-1).

Parsippany Hills has yet to post a win this season.

No statistics were available for the Vernon team.

Sussex Tech wins

Sussex Tech (1-1) defeated Hackettstown, 19-13, there Sept. 13.

No statistics were available for the game.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson was defeated by Lakeland, 50-28, at home Sept. 13.

Jason Post, Chaz Kocsis and Caedan Consiglio made touchdowns for the Falcons (0-3). Jack Reed kicked four extra points and

Quarterback Connor Consiglio completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for a total of 373 yards. He also rushed for 166 yards during the game.

Scoring for Lakeland (2-1) were Jeremy O’Hernandez (three touchdowns), Collin Sabric (two touchdowns), and Justin Meakam and Cameron Chapman (one touchdown each). Roland Theriault kicked six extra points and Sabric, the quarterback, made two extra points on a run.

Sabric completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for a total of 168 yards.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong (0-2) fell to North Warren, 34-26, there Sept. 13.

North Warren (1-1) quarterback CJ Mamay completed five of six pass attempts for a total of 125 yards. Aiden Elliott-Able rushed for 139 yards.

No statistics were available for Hopatcong.

Games next week

• Vernon will play Jefferson at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

• Sparta will play at Newton at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Wallkill Valley will play at Sussex Tech at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• High Point will play at Parsippany at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Kittatinny will play North Warren at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Lenape Valley will play at Mountain Lakes at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Hopatcong will play Boonton at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Pope John will play Bergen Catholic at home at 2 p.m. Sept. 21.