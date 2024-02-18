Flu, COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday

A walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The clinic will be at 201 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg. No appointment needed.

The flu vaccine costs $25 and the high-dose flu vaccine costs $65. They are free for those insured with Medicare Part B. No out-of-pocket fee for those insured with any Blue Cross Blue Shield plan. No other type of insurance accepted. Please bring insurance card.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost.

The clinic is sponsored by the Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing.

For information, call 973-579-0570 ext. 1275 or go online to scphn@sussex.nj.us