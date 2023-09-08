x
First day of school

Sussex County. Local students are all smiles on their first day of the 2023-24 school year. Thank you to the parents who sent in their photo submissions.

| 08 Sep 2023 | 12:33
    Grace takes on second grade.
    Hardyston Township School staff takes a group photo on the first day.
    Gabriel’s first day of 8th grade.
    Gabby gears up for kindergarten.
