Father John’s Animal House fundraiser is Saturday

Father John’s Animal House will host its 13th annual dinner Saturday, Sept. 23 at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, 28 Andover Road, Sparta.

The event raises funds to help the hundreds of homeless cats and dogs cared for by the nonprofit organization until they find their forever homes.

The event includes a huge Tricky Tray, auction and 50/50 raffle plus a dinner served buffet-style.

For information, call 973-300-5909 or go online to https://fatherjohns.org/events/annual-dinner/?fbclid=IwAR3xBq0FiDvQ8EhAUCdkQpa7i4qVbMsrr6wdghJNcgoUR7Ju99UrnkgXJSM