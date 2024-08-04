Fairy Tale Forest reopening

Fairy Tale Forest, 140 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, plans to reopen Thursday, Aug. 8, more than two decades after it closed.

The hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. The park is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Paul Woehle Sr., a German immigrant, began building the children’s amusement park with his two sons in 1953. At one time, there were more than 20 attractions featuring tableaus from Brothers Grimm fairy tales.

In the 1970s, a kiddie carousel and fire engine rides were added along with a gift shop, magic shows and storytelling.

In 1987, the park was decorated as a winter wonderland for the holidays. Outdoor scenes for pop star Mariah Carey’s music video “All I Want for Christmas Is You” were filmed there in 1993.

There have been plans to reopen several times since the park closed in 2003 because of a declining number of visitors.