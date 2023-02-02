ERC Charities gala tonight will honor Romano

Andrea Romano, superintendent of the Sussex County Educational Services Commission (SCESC), will be honored Thursday, Feb. 2 at the first gala for ERC Charities, which aims to improve the quality of life for people affected by developmental and cognitive disabilities.

The gala is at 7 p.m. at Perona Farms, 350 Andover Sparta Road, Andover.

Proceeds will go to Northern Hills Academy of the SCESC and Second Home of the Northern Region Educational Services Commission.

ERC Charities is based in Sparta.