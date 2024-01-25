Davey coaches young players at the Garden

Benjamin “Benny” Davey, a finalist for the 2023 Junior Knicks Coach of the Year, got his chance to coach at Madison Square Garden in New York City recently.

Davey is president of Benny’s Bodega, a nonprofit organization in Newton, and coach of a girls and a boys team, ages 8-11, in the Hampton Township recreation program.

He; his wife, Heather, who is vice president of Benny’s Bodega; and Brad Little, assistant coach of the teams, were invited to bring the young players and their parents to the Garden for a prime-time eight-minute scrimmage before the New York Knicks took on the Portland Trail Blazers.

All of the players and their families have been involved in helping Benny’s Bodega, which was founded nearly five years ago to support struggling families.

“Our mission is to be a community hub pioneering support for ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed), senior and veteran populations,” Heather Davey said. “The bodega offers a unique freedom to shop and select basic needs items free of charge in a warm friendly environment. We have no government funding and stay running by community donations, which is simply incredible!”

The store is open five days a week and staffed by community volunteers.

Benjamin Davey said, “It was an honor to be invited to coach my players at the Garden, truly a dream come true for me as a lifelong basketball fan and player!

“I get asked often how I coach two teams on top of all I do with the bodega and with my job in child protection and my counseling practice. The answer is simple: I want to be there for my kids and for all my players. I want them to find an escape on the court like I did. I want them to appreciate the game, and seeing their growth out there is just so rewarding!

“To see them play on the Garden court was unreal and a memory I hope they cherish forever!! It takes one good coach to change how a kid views sports; I hope I can be that coach to some of my players!”