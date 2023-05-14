Concert Saturday to highlight clarinet

The New Sussex Symphony will showcase the clarinet at its upcoming concert, “Spring Renewal,” at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave.

Rounding out the program are two very spring-like offerings. The first, by Finnish composer Jan Sibelius, is “Spring Song.” It’s an eight-minute tone poem that brims with beauty and hope.

The second is Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, a piece with lyrical melodies that mimic the bird calls of his native Czechoslovakia.

The clarinet soloist will be Mingzhe Wang, an associate professor of clarinet at Michigan State University, playing Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto.

A native of China, he began clarinet lessons at age 9 and gave his first public performance the next year. He earned Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Yale University, where he also obtained his master’s degree and artist diploma.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors or students. Children age 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or through Venmo at NewSussexSym. For information, call 973.579.6465 or send email to nssnj@ptd.net

Funding has been made possible in part with funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.