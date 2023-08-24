Coming up this weekend

Movie will be shown Saturday in Wantage park

The Wantage Recreation Committee will hold its first Movie in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Disney’s “Encanto!” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. at the Woodbourne Park Pavilion after the High Point Hawks football and cheer pep rally.

Popcorn will be provided by the recreation committee, and Green Valley ice cream will available for sale.

Bring chairs, drinks and bug spray.

High Point 30ish-year reunion Saturday

A reunion is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 26 for those who graduated from High Point Regional High School about 30 years ago.

The event for members of the Classes of 1992, ‘93 and ‘94 will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lake Mohawk Country Club, 21 Lake Mohawk Country Club Boardwalk, Sparta.

The cost is $80 per person (plus a small service charge) and includes hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, soft drinks, coffee and more. Cash bar will be available.

Contact Paco Agrafojo about food allergies or special accommodations at 413-834-2137 or agrafojopaco@gmail.com

Vo-Tech Class of 1983 plans reunion Saturday

The Sussex County Vo-Tech Class of 1983 will hold its 40-year reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Shakey Jakes, 134 Route 183, Stanhope.

The reunion also is open to 1982 and 1984 graduates.

The cost is $35 per person in advance and $40 per person at the door. Payments may be made by check to Lisa Camolli, 179 Freshwater Lane, Bluffton, S.C. 29909.

There will be dinner and a cash bar.