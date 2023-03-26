Clothesline Project will be Saturday in Newton

DASI: Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services and Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center will hold the 25th annual Clothesline Project on Saturday, April 1 at Newton Green.

The event marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Clotheslines are hung with shirts decorated by survivors or those who care about them to reflect personal experiences with sexual violence and domestic violence. The project aims to let people tell their story in their unique way and hang it publicly for the community to see.

The event will feature Coffee with a Cop from 10:30 to 11 a.m., speeches by community leaders from 11 a.m. to noon, then a family-friendly fair from 1 to 3:30 p.m., featuring community partner resources, face painting, bike raffles and other activities.

The rain date is April 15.

For information, go online to https://fb.me/e/2CG343ILW