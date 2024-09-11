Civil War Roundtable to meet Tuesday

The Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Roundtable will hold its first meeting of the fall at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Sussex County Community College’s Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free, donations appreciated.

The featured speaker will be Wayne McCabe, president of the Sussex County Historical Society. His topic will be “Newton During the Civil War.”

McCabe, a resident of Newton for more than 50 years, is completing a book on the history of about 30 different types of distinctive architectural styles found throughout Sussex County.

A book raffle follows the presentation.

For information, go online to ryersoncwrt.org or contact Jim Rawson at 973-362-0132.