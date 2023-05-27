Chamber’s Business Expo will be Thursday at fairgrounds

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Expo 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1 in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The Expo is free to attend.

Local businesses and organizations will have exhibits and the Barnyard food truck and Green Valley ice cream will have food available for purchase.

Workshops on “Cannabis in the Workplace” and “Cyber Security” will be offered at noon and 1 p.m., respectively.

There also will be a Speed Networking session at 2 p.m.