Meadow Perry will bring her new one-woman show, “Bubble Magic,” to the Sparta Avenue Stage on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Perry is a magician, bubble artist and actress and her show combines bubble artistry, magic, music and theater to create a unique experience.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for children younger than 14.

For information, go online to https://sparta-avenue-stage.square.site/