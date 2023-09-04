Branchville 5K set for Sunday

The second annual Branchville 5K is planned for Sunday, Sept. 10 on the Selective Insurance Co. recreation fields, 40 Wantage Ave.

The race, which goes through Branchville on a USATF-certified course, will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., there will be a Kiddo Fun Run.

An awards ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. Prizes will go to the top finishers and the top “fund racers.”

At noon, there will be a post-race celebration at Third Base Pub, 3 Hillside Ave, Branchville. Music by Brian St John and Todd Sheaffer is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Participants receive a free beer and free entry. Non-runners are asked to donate $10 at the door.

Parking for the race is in the upper lot at Selective Insurance, about a five-minute walk to the start line.

The cost of the 5K is $30 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Same-day registration is $35 (cash or check only).

The 5K is hosted by the Fund Racing Alliance in support of Benny’s Bodega, a nonprofit that provides free food and household items to struggling working people from a storefront on Spring Street in Newton.

The nonprofit Fund Racing Alliance works with charities and other organizations that provide services to people who need them.