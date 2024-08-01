New Jersey State Fair event schedule for Friday

5 p.m.-Close: Dollar Night at the Carnival
5 p.m.-Close: Professional Horticultural & Artistic Entries on Display, “Art in Bloom” in the Greenhouse
5-9 p.m.: Farm Fun Activities for Kids in the Agriculture Area
5 p.m.-Close: Free entertainment in the Family Entertainment Area
5 p.m.: Open Beef Show Obstacle Course in the Agriculture Area
5:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park
After 5 p.m.: Horses of Color in the Horse Show Area
5:15-6:15 p.m.: Snake Oil Willie Band in the Performing Arts Tent
5:30 p.m.: Horse Show classes in the Horse Show Area
6:45-7:45 p.m.: 2023 Battle of the Bands Winner Kenny Curcio Band in the Performing Arts Tent
After 7 p.m.: Freestyle Costume Showmanship in the Horse Show Area
8-9:30 p.m.: Battle of the Bands in the Performing Arts Tent
8:30 p.m.: Fire Dancer performance in the Conservatory
To be Announced: 4-H Horse Show in the Horse Show Area
Ongoing Daily Events:
Animals: Explore 6 barns of farm animals
Greenhouse Exhibits: Visit the Vegetable Show, Scarecrow Contest, and Forage Show
New Jersey Farmer’s Market: Shop locally grown produce
North Jersey Antique Engine Club: See antique engines and a daily tractor parade at 2 p.m. Located adjacent to the Snook Museum.
Agriculture Area Demonstrations: See demonstrations from wooden bowl turner Roger Abrahamson and potter Reggie Britton. See felting and rope-making demonstrations from Heartfelt Creations. Visit Barn 6 for farm-fun children’s activities. Go to the Milking Parlor to see live cow-milking demonstrations and learn about the milking process from cow to carton.
Robotics Row: Visit the STEM Barn to see robotics demonstrations from a local robotics team.
Founder’s Park: Explore the gardens at Founder’s Park
Snook Memorial Museum: See antique farm machinery, explore the farmhouse kitchen, and shop the country store
The Conservatory: Visit the Flower & Garden Expo, and take horitculture and art classes
The Marketplace: Shop a local artisan vendor and baker market, located adjacent to the Conservatory
Farm Fun Interactive Activities: Fun activities for children in Barn 6
Richards Building Exhibits and Demonstrations: See Creative Arts for Home & Hobby (baking, canning, handicrafts, Quilts of Valor) exhibits, a beekeeper’s honey show and live honeybee demonstrations, and exhibits of local Sussex County photography, history, and artwork.
Red Rooster Winegarden: Enjoy a glass of wine, a craft beer, some snacks, and occasional evening music