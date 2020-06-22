Why Sussex County homeowners choose Athenia Mason Supply over big box stores

Avoiding crowds? Working, playing, and generally just spending more time at home? Looking for a new project?

You’re not alone.

With more people at home due to coronavirus-related social distancing, homeowners are looking to make the most of their property, and expand their outdoor living space after months of being cooped up inside.

Countless Sussex County locals have turned to Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio to reimagine, or spruce up their yards.

Some of the most popular products customers are purchasing for Summer 2020?

- Fire pit kits

- Stone and pavers to landscape walls and walkways

- Soil, mulch, and stone to build gardens

- Outdoor kitchen kits

- Outdoor living room and fireplace kits

Regardless of your goal, Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio has the items you need to make the most of your outdoor space.

Sussex County homeowners turn to the local shop not just for the quality products. The store is also known for exception customer service, with genuine professionals on staff to help you get the job done--something that just can’t be found at big box stores.

Here’s what customer Joshua Griffara said two weeks ago:

“Talk about top notch customer service, Kayla from the Hamburg location was super friendly and professional. Not only do they have the best prices around, they have the most respectful and knowledgeable staff I have dealt with in quite some time, don’t bother shopping around, these folks are head and shoulders above everyone else.”

Just one month ago, Travis Breidenstein also commended the shop for its expertise and customer service:

“Awesome experience, the staff knows the product and what’s best for your project. Pricing is the best around and far better than the big box stores. The guys in the yard carefully help load your vehicle and are very friendly. They have earned a customer for life!”

Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio is open, following all CDC rules and recommendations.

Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio

69 RT-23

Hamburg, New Jersey 07419

(973) 875-3287