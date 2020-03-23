$!Why Contractors Are Choosing Athenia Mason Supply Over Big Box Stores

Now more than ever, contractors are choosing Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio for all of their landscape, hardscape, and masonry needs. The local supplier, located on Route 23 in Hamburg, New Jersey, has been serving the tri-state area since 1970. “Route 23 Patio is a great company,” says Michael Karl, owner of The Cutting Edge Landscaping in Sparta, NJ. “They are reliable, friendly, easy to deal with, and offer a wide variety of quality products...been using them for years for our landscape construction projects including retaining walls, paver and natural stone patios and walkways, and more.”

Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio

Here are the top 3 reasons why industry professionals choose Athenia Mason Supply over the big chains: 1. Real Professionals On Staff Knowledge is power. When it comes to your jobs, it always helps to have a smart supplier. The pros at Athenia Mason Supply know the nitty gritty details of landscape, hardscape, and everything in-between; they’ve been doing it for 50 years. The hourly employees at your local home improvement chain, on the other hand, pale in comparison to Athenia’s seasoned professionals.

2. Superior Customer Service When it comes to customer service Athenia Mason Supply goes above and beyond on a daily basis. Feel comfortable knowing you will be taken care of by professionals committed to helping you get your project done smoothly. “Everyone at the patio is helpful, knowledgeable, and courteous. They are honest and accommodating with both home owners and contractors,” says one Google reviewer. “Great place to do business.”